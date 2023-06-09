DAV Police Public School, Pkl

A session on tobacco was held at the school by Principal Upasana Sharma, to educate the students about No World Tobacco Day. Its harmful effects were the subject of presentation and discussion. The students were informed of its harmful passive effects on the environment. The students of classes IX and X also delivered speech in the afternoon at the DCP Office regarding World No Tobacco Day. Each one was appreciated by the audience for their performances.
