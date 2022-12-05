DAV powerlifters win big

Students of SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga, won four medals in the state-level Powerlifting Bench Press Competition at Fatehgarh Sahib. The winning students were congratulated by Principal Ravi Sharma and staff members and were wished a bright future. The Principal gave credit for this success to gym instructor Balveer Singh and said young students should participate more in sports. About 250 students from all over Punjab participated in this competition. Jaskaran Singh Johal bagged the gold medal, Harmanjot Singh secured the silver medal, while Jashnpreet Singh and Zeenat shared the bronze medal.
