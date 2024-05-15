DAV Public School, Bhupindra Road, Patiala

Mother’s Day was celebrated at the school. In junior group, tiny tots of class UKG presented a choreography on mothers’ love and dedication. LKG and UKG students recited poems. In senior group, poetry recitation (inter-house) competitions were organised in Hindi and Punjabi on the topic ‘Mother’ for the students of classes IV and V.
