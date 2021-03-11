The investiture ceremony for the academic session 2022-23 was held at the DAV Public School BSPS Surangani, Distt. Chamba (H.P). The ceremony inducted the student council and the new office bearers took oath to carry out their duties with sincerity, integrity and loyalty towards the school and society. The ceremony started with rendition of the Gayatri Mantra and school song by the school choir. The newly elected students were conferred with badges and sashes by the Principal Naresh Kumar Sharma. Captains of the four houses were presented with respective house flags and badges by the house masters and teacher incharges. The new team included: Saksham Thakur (Head Boy), Aastha Bhandari (Head Girl), Itesh Sharma (Captain) Pearl Thakur (Vice Captain), Sudhir Thakur (Captain) Tanishka Thakur (Vice Captain) Devanshi Sharma (Captain) Rakhi Thakur (Vice Captain), Vishalini Sharma (Captain) Rohan (Vice Captain) from Rigveda, Samveda, Yajurveda and Atharvaveda houses, respectively. The school Principal congratulated the newly elected student council and emphasized on their duties as role models for other children and extended a supporting hand to the students' council for the smooth running of the school to the best of their ability.