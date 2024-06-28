DAV Public School, Chamba

The opening of the DAV Sports (2024) at the cluster level was held. The programme began with hoisting of flag by the Principal Ashok Guleria. The students entered into the spirit of the occasion in a grand way with the oath being administered by the Sports captain. An energising equestrian display set the tone for the rest of the event. The students displayed incessant sports spirit and boundless energy, mesmerising the audience with their performances. Once the games began, the air was filled with cheering and tonnes of encouragement for the young players. The principal proposed the vote of thanks. He took pride in appreciating the noteworthy achievements of the little ones and thanked the dignitaries for their precious presence. He applauded the hard work put in by the DAV fraternity.
