Inter-house debate and declamation competitions were organised at DAV Public School, Manali. Each of the participants took part enthusiastically and exhibited their potential and talent with excellence. Students of classes XI and XII participated in debate competition on the topic 'Are we happier than our forefathers?'. All the points spoken in favour or against the motion reflected a detailed account of the topic. Anshul Bhardwaj and Mannat Thakur of Class XII were selected as the best speakers and Class XII clinched the 'Best Team' position as well. After this, a 'Declamation Contest' was also organised. Two students from each house participated in the declamation contest. Subrata Rana, Akshat Sharma and Kanika of Class XII bagged the first, second and third positions, respectively. Principal RS Rana honoured the winners as well as participants with certificates and encouraged every student to participate enthusiastically in each activity in the forthcoming events as well.