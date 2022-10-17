DAV Public School Manali

On the occasion of Karva Chauth, an inter-house mehndi competition was organised at the school. Students of classes IX to XII participated in this competition. The girls showed their amazing talent mehndi designs. Participants from Aryabhatta House, Dayanand House, Hansraj House and Tagore House participated in the competition. Navya from Aryabhatta House, Pragati from Hansraj House, Sudha from Aryabhatta House and Ruhi from Dayanand House won the first prize. Principal of the school,Mr. R.S. Rana congratulated everyone and motivated the students to participate in creative work.