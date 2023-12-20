DAV Public School, Manali, students win medals in state-level games

The state-level DAV National Games were organised in various schools. The boxing and karate competitions were organised at DAV, Lakkar Bazaar, Shimla. Students of DAV, Manali, Sania, Palmo and Arjun won gold medals in under-17 karate for girls and boys, respectively. Anshul, Abi Sharma, Siddhant, Chanye, Shorya, Prashant and Suryanshi won gold medals in under-14 boys and girls, respectively. In boxing, Ananya and Jatin got the opportunity to lead Himachal Pradesh at the national-level game by winning gold medal in the under-17 category. Students of the school won the state championship in volleyball and now they will be representing DAV HP Zone-C in the national-level games in volleyball. Principal RS Rana congratulated the winning students and their sports mentors and wished them to come up with flying colours in DAV National Sports as well.

