Angad Vir Singh Randhawa, a student of Super Sciences at the school, has achieved remarkable success in some of India’s most challenging competitive exams. Demonstrating exceptional academic prowess, Angad has cleared both the JEE Advanced and JEE Mains exams, and has secured an outstanding score of 700 out of 720 in the NEET examination. He was also the school topper in Class XII, consistently excelling in his studies throughout the year and setting a benchmark for his peers. Principal Dr Rosy Sharma congratulated Angad on his achievements, stating, “We are immensely proud of Angad’s accomplishments. His success is a reflection of his hard work and the high standards of education we strive to provide at DAV, Mohali. We wish him all the best for his future endeavours.” Angad’s achievements have not only made his family proud, but also brought great honour to DAV Public School, Mohali.

#Mohali