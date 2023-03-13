 DAV Public School, Nadaun, Bharoli : The Tribune India

DAV Public School, Nadaun, Bharoli

DAV Public School, Nadaun, Bharoli


The International Women's Day was celebrated in the school and various activities, song and dance performances and games were organised for women. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana expressed his gratitude to all women for their contribution in building a strong nation and imparting knowledge and values to society.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains to tie the knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav

2
Delhi

Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband's role in actor's death, police initiate inquiry

3
Punjab

Two held for call spoofing pro-Khalistan message ahead of India-Australia Test match in Gujarat

4
Chandigarh

Sector 52-53 intersection at Chandigarh-Mohali border opens for commutation

5
Sports

'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

6
Haryana

Doctor thrashed by patient's attendants in Faridabad Civil Hospital; incident caught on CCTV

7
World

China names US-sanctioned general Li Shangfu as Defence Minister

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh parking firm director arrested for submitting fake bank guarantee of Rs 1.65 crore

9
Punjab

Isolated rain, rise in temperature during next three days over north India: IMD

10
Entertainment

Satish Kaushik death: Delhi cops rule out ‘foul play’ for now after wife of farmhouse owner alleges husband’s role in actor’s death

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

Top News

Defence ministry cannot issue communication on payment of OROP arrears in instalments: Supreme Court

Defence ministry cannot issue communication on payment of OROP arrears in instalments: Supreme Court

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...

India's big win at Oscars with RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'

India's big win at Oscars with RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Wins Best Original Song and Best Documentary Short Subject

Oscars: Naatu Naatu LIVE performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

Oscars: Naatu Naatu live performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

After controversy, Punjab govt cancels PSTET exam

After controversy, Punjab govt cancels PSTET exam

The exam will be re-conducted

IndiGo's Delhi-Doha flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency

IndiGo's Delhi-Doha flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency

The flight 6E-1736 was diverted due to the medical emergency...


Cities

View All

Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Amritsar: Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Sangrur youth dies of 'drug overdose'

Four accomplices of drug trafficker Harpreet nabbed

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

Ajnala Row: Panel submits report to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

PGI’s cardiac facility may soon get emergency cases directly

PGI’s cardiac facility may soon get emergency cases directly

Month on, Sector 52-53 stretch opened to traffic

Chandigarh temperature crosses 30°C

19-day-old infant admitted to Chandigarh's GMCH-32 NICU found injured

Chandigarh: Parking firm director held for fake bank guarantees

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

DTC to add 100 electric buses to its fleet by April first week

DDA to plant 1 lakh saplings at Shastri Park

2 Nigerians dupe women on pretext of marriage, arrested

Delhi Govt releases videos on ‘Happiness Curriculum’

Banga man live-streams suicide on FB; wife booked

Banga man live-streams suicide on FB; wife booked

Depressed, man ends life

Kartapur police nab peddler, trace many theft cases to him

2 snatchers arrested

Free assistive devices given to 475 needy persons

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Man dies of ‘drug overdose’ at Chaunta village; four held

Man shot at over money dispute in Ludhiana

Violation of Building Bylaws: Activist challenges town planner’s claims of action against offenders

Refund Rs 11.45 lakh foreclosure charges to customer, bank told

Punjabi University students, faculty protest; seek grants

Punjabi University students, faculty protest; seek grants

Punjabi University VC: Assurance on yearly grant hike satisfactory