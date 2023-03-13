DAV Public School, Nadaun, Bharoli

The International Women's Day was celebrated in the school and various activities, song and dance performances and games were organised for women. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana expressed his gratitude to all women for their contribution in building a strong nation and imparting knowledge and values to society.
