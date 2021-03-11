DAV Public School, Nagrota Suriyan

Students of Class IX to XII organised a Tricolour rally at the school to celebrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. BDO of Nagrota Suriyan Block Sushma Kumari, school Principal Ekta, teachers Surinder Sohal, Anurag, Pawana, Karun, Raman, Balraj, Sahil, Vijayant, Sanjeev, BDO office staff members Madan Lal, Shashi Kala, Arvind Sharma, Devanand, Jeevan Ram, Vishal and all drivers and conductors participated. Patriotic songs were sung in the rally. The rally was taken out from Hanuman Chowk to the market. The national anthem was also sung in the market. All the people present in the market also sang the national anthem and felt proud. On behalf of the Police Department of Nagrota Suriyan, there was a commendable contribution of Assistant Sub-Inspector Avinder Singh and his team.