DAV Public School, Patiala, celebrates Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated in the school. Tiny tots of Nursery tied handmade beautiful rakhis to Principal Vivek Tiwari under the guidance of Meenakshi Sharma. A rakhi-making activity was also organised for Class V and VI. School NCC cadets from Army, Air and Naval Wings visited 51 Bn ITBP, Patiala, and tied self-made rakhis on the wrists of ITBP soldiers. Cadets also presented a group song. Commanding Officer Brij Mohan Singh, Assistant Commandant Jyotika Shah and Ravinder Singh, NCC in charge Monika Gupta and Akanksha Garg were also present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court
Wants technical panel led by head of GB Pant institute to ex...
Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells National Conference MP Mohammad Akbar Lone
In 2018, Lone raised pro-Pakistan slogans in J&K Assembly
Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks
Clarify ‘anti-Hindu’ stance: BJP to INDIA | Congress divided...