DAV Public School, Patiala, celebrates Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated in the school. Tiny tots of Nursery tied handmade beautiful rakhis to Principal Vivek Tiwari under the guidance of Meenakshi Sharma. A rakhi-making activity was also organised for Class V and VI. School NCC cadets from Army, Air and Naval Wings visited 51 Bn ITBP, Patiala, and tied self-made rakhis on the wrists of ITBP soldiers. Cadets also presented a group song. Commanding Officer Brij Mohan Singh, Assistant Commandant Jyotika Shah and Ravinder Singh, NCC in charge Monika Gupta and Akanksha Garg were also present.

#Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP