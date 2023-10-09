DAV Public School, Patiala, hosts chess tournament

The school hosted a chess tournament in Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan of Patiala district. As many as 300 players participated in various categories of age groups U-14, U-17, U-21, 21-30, 31-41, 41-55 and 56-65. The result are: U-14 (boys) — Ranyuvan (1st); Rudra Pratap Singhal (2nd); and Shabadbir Singh (3rd): U-17 (boys) — Arpit Goyal (1st); Bhavraj Singh Sohi (2nd); and Gurshabad Singh (3rd): U-21 (boys) Saksham Goyal (1st); Radhesh (2nd); and Nikhil Chehal (3rd): 21 to 30 (boys) — Visakhi Singh (1st); Lalit Bedi (2nd); and Bobby Singh (3rd); 31 to 40 (boys) — Jaspreet Singh (1st); Amandeep Attri (2nd); and Bipin Dhingra (3rd): U-14 (girls) — Vandani (1st); Janis Modi (2nd); and Suhan Virk (3rd): U-17 (girls) — Aarohi Singh (1st); Jhanvi (2nd); and Dilmeet Kaur (3rd): U-21 (girls) — Vainika (1st); Aaradhya (2nd); and Nidhi (3rd): 21 to 30 (girls) — Pankita (1st); and Rupneet Kaur (2nd); 31 to 40 (girls) — Aarti Dhiman (1st); Harmanpreet Kaur (2nd); and Pritam (3rd): 41 to 55 (girls) — Sunaina Singla (1st); and Baljeet Kaur (2nd). Principal Vivek Tiwari congratulated the winners and appreciated the sincere efforts put in by the sports department of the school for conducting the tournament smoothly and with success.

