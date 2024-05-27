DAV Public School, Patiala, observes Cyber Security Week

The school observed Cyber Security Week with a motive to educate children about cybersecurity and empower them to use technology responsibly so that they can detect cyber threats. Realising the need of the hour, the Department of Information and Technology took initiative to spread awareness among students by suggesting various ways to enhance stronger security by creating strong passwords, identifying and avoiding suspicious emails or links, and keeping personal information private. Various activities for different classes were conducted to sensitise the students to cyber security. A video, titled ‘Cyber security tips’ was shown to classes III and IV, a well-defined PPT was shown to classes V and VI, which involved recognising cyber threats, understanding associated risks, and adopting safe practices. A poster-making activity highlighting the theme of cybercrimes for classes VII and VIII was conducted. Cyber security session for classes VII and VIII was taken by Arshdeep Joshi from the IT Department discussing a set of practices that protects devices connected to the Internet from unauthorised access and theft. Principal Vivek Tiwari applauded the efforts of Kamini Sharma, Arashdeep, Neelu Jain and Radhika Vatrana for conducting the activities meaningfully.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.