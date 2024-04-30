DAV Public School, Patiala, students win cash prizes in sports

Fourteen students of classes VIII to XII were awarded cash prizes in skating, shooting, archery, handball and gymnastics by Padmashree Dr Poonam Suri, president, DAV CMC, New Delhi, at DAV Public School, Panipat, on celebrations of Mahatma Hansraj Jayanti. Pragya Grover from Class XI made the school proud by getting a cash prize of Rs 10,000 in skating. Kudrat, Danish, Aarav, Paras, Onkar Singh, Vishavjeet, Hargun, Harshvardhan, Naksh, Shaan, Kanav, Deepnaman and Pursharth brought laurels to school by getting cash prizes of Rs 5,100 each in shooting, skating, archery, handball and gymnastics. Principal Vivek Tiwari congratulated the students, proud parents and their mentors Lal Singh, Nitima, Pooja Rao and Kartik.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat