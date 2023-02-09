DAV Public School, Professor Colony, Yamunanagar

To create awareness among students about disaster management, a mock fire drill involving students and teachers was conducted for Classes I to XII. The purpose was to check the readiness of the school for facing any such fire emergency and also to make students and staff aware of fire-fighting techniques and ways to respond swiftly. Some students were called to operate fire extinguishers independently. The mock drill was monitored by the FSO of the department, Pramod Duggal, Senior Fireman Sanjeev Kumar and other team members. Duggal addressed the assembly and interacted with students regarding their perception of the drill. He talked about certain precautions to be taken care of at the time of emergency.