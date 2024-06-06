DAV Public School, Rehan, celebrates DAV Foundation Day

The spirit of tradition and excellence reverberated through the corridors of the school as the institution celebrated DAV Foundation Day with fervour and grandeur. Situated in the peaceful environment of Rehan, the school remembered the invaluable contribution of Swami Dayanand Saraswati and Mahatma Hans Raj, who founded the Arya Samaj and DAV organisation. The celebration began with an aura of reverence as students and faculty gathered on the Vedic havan ceremony, followed by beautiful student presentations, including motivational speeches, famous thoughts and biographies of founders of DAV organisation. Principal Dr Rashmi Jamwal instructed the students to follow the teachings of Swami Dayanand Saraswati and Mahatma Hans Raj and inculcate moral and ethical values to serve their people and countrymen sincerely. She shared an inspiring story related to the life of Swami Dayanand Saraswati and encouraged the students to learn from Swami’s life and follow in his footsteps.
