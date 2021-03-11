DAV Public School, Sec 15, Chandigarh

In order to achieve nurturing of creative potentialities naturally, students of the school made name plates, murals and artefacts with waste materials under the guidance of their mentors. Principal Anuja Sharma highlighted the need to engage the students in nurturing their creative domain. She motivated the students to use innovative methodologies and strategies to excel in creative and critical thinking.
