DAV Public School, Sec 39, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Diwali. To promote celebrating eco-friendly Diwali, an oath-taking ceremony was held and speeches on theme, ‘Anti-Crackers Diwali’ and ‘Green Diwali’ were delivered. Students participated in a rangoli-making competition. A small rally was organised to sensitise the students to ‘Saying No to crackers’. Principal Maninder Vohra addressed and motivated the students for celebrating a green and clean Diwali by avoiding the use of fireworks.

