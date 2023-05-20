DAV Public School Sec 8 C Chd

The school celebrated Mother's Day. Teachers from the Kindergarten made earnest efforts to instil the importance of the day among children and helped them in framing and executing a beautiful dance presentation for the mothers. Later, mothers also participated in games. A fashion show for mothers was also organised. Principal Monika Paliwal appreciated the efforts of students and said the mother was the first teacher of a child. So, we must respect our parents and make efforts to fulfill their dreams.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as CM, deputy CM this afternoon, 8 legislators likely to take oath as ministers
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of sev...
India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms
They are handed over to the Pakistani Rangers at the border'...
National Investigation Agency raids 15 locations in J-K in terror-funding case
The raided places are Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara, Srinagar, ...
PM Modi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima, site of world's first nuclear attack
The location of the bust of Gandhi has been chosen as a mark...