DAV Public School Sec 8 C Chd

The school celebrated Mother's Day. Teachers from the Kindergarten made earnest efforts to instil the importance of the day among children and helped them in framing and executing a beautiful dance presentation for the mothers. Later, mothers also participated in games. A fashion show for mothers was also organised. Principal Monika Paliwal appreciated the efforts of students and said the mother was the first teacher of a child. So, we must respect our parents and make efforts to fulfill their dreams.