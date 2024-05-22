DAV Public School, Sec- 8, Chandigarh

An Inter-House Antakshari Competition was organised for students of classes III to X. It was an event full of melodious Hindi songs. After four rounds of tough competition, in the junior category, team from Abhyas House was declared the winner, whereas the Swayam Prabha House team was declared the second. In the senior category, Nishtha House team was declared the winner and Swayam Prabha House team second. All the students from different houses enjoyed the event thoroughly.

