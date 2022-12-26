DAV Public School, Sec-8, Chd

The Annual Function of the school this year was based on the theme 'RituRang' — the tale of the changing seasons with stunning illustrations. The Chief Guest of the day was H. R. Gandhar, Vice-President, DAV CMC. R. C. Jeevan, Vice-Chairman, of the school and Madhu Bahl, Manager, of the school were the guests of honour. Meritorious students were awarded by the chief guest for their outstanding performance in academics, sports and co-curricular activities. The chief guest addressed the gathering and extended his blessings for the students. The cultural programme began with chanting of Vedic mantras and a melodious bhajan. 'Ritu Rang' — A musical dance drama based on characteristics of various seasons presented a captivating panorama of the seasons. Monika Paliwal, Principal, of the school thanked the guests.
