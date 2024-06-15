DAV Public School, Sector 13, Kurukshetra

The school organised a four-day online summer camp. The main objective of the summer camp is to bring out the hidden talent of the children. Principal Manisha Lamba believes that “every child has a talent inside him, we just have to enhance that talent, in this way, through activities, we can polish the child and give him a chance to move forward”. Therefore, teachers in the school made the students aware of craft, spoken English, calligraphy, stone painting, fireless cooking, model making, clay modelling, dance, yoga and stories related to moral values. Students from nursery to Class V participated enthusiastically. Summer camps are very beneficial in developing the skills of children. Through this camp, children’s physical, creative and intellectual development takes place, because children entertain themselves during these days by getting free from the stress of class work, homework in the school routine.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM Modi at G7
Bats for ending tech monopoly, cites its use in biggest poll...
PM Modi and Meloni review progress of India-Italy strategic partnership
Discuss India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor
Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to Jammu and Kashmir
Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...
BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi
Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress
Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: RSS leader Indresh Kumar
Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS