DAV Public School, Sector 13, Kurukshetra

The school organised a four-day online summer camp. The main objective of the summer camp is to bring out the hidden talent of the children. Principal Manisha Lamba believes that “every child has a talent inside him, we just have to enhance that talent, in this way, through activities, we can polish the child and give him a chance to move forward”. Therefore, teachers in the school made the students aware of craft, spoken English, calligraphy, stone painting, fireless cooking, model making, clay modelling, dance, yoga and stories related to moral values. Students from nursery to Class V participated enthusiastically. Summer camps are very beneficial in developing the skills of children. Through this camp, children’s physical, creative and intellectual development takes place, because children entertain themselves during these days by getting free from the stress of class work, homework in the school routine.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra