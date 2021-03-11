DAV Public School, Sector 8, Chd

The little angels of the kindergarten section celebrated Mother’s Day to show their gratitude towards their mothers. The theme of the day was ‘My mom is my first friend’. The little ones prepared ‘I love my Mom’ cards. The most attractive presentation was by Class I and II students, who gave a beautiful performance on the numbers - ‘Mumma darling, papa darling, I love you…’, ‘Tu kitni achchhi hai…’. The students of Class II participated in hand-painting and tiara-making activities to make special gifts for their mothers. Principal Monika Paliwal blessed the children on the occasion.