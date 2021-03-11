DAV Public School, Sector-8C, Chandigarh

The kindergarten wing of the school celebrated ‘Yellow Day’. A day dedicated to yellow colour was marked with children dressed in different shades and tints of yellow. Children were not only beautifully dressed in their favourite yellow dresses, but also brought yellow objects to make it a complete ‘Yellow Day’. To make the children understand about the significance of yellow colour, various colourful activities, including drawing, colouring, origami, paper craft, lemonade making, etc, were conducted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir
10 militants killed in 3 days
Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Originally written as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the novel is set in nor...
US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz to visit India next wee...
Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools
Bhagwant Mann had taken his Education Minister and teachers ...
Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
Married for 24 years, the couple shared four children