DAV Public School, Sector-8C, Chandigarh

The kindergarten wing of the school celebrated ‘Yellow Day’. A day dedicated to yellow colour was marked with children dressed in different shades and tints of yellow. Children were not only beautifully dressed in their favourite yellow dresses, but also brought yellow objects to make it a complete ‘Yellow Day’. To make the children understand about the significance of yellow colour, various colourful activities, including drawing, colouring, origami, paper craft, lemonade making, etc, were conducted.