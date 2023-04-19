DAV Public School, Tiara, Kangra

'Akshar Gyan' Sanskar ceremony was organised on the occasion of Baisakhi. Dr Varinder Kumar and HAS cadre Chaman Singh were the chief guests. They taught LKG and UKG students alphabets and blessed them. Principal Ekta Attri proposed the vote of thanks. Students Anik, Raunak, Rana, Vivaan, Shivang, Eva, Anamaya, Viraj, Ayaan, Daxit, Divyansh, Ayaan, Adhvik, Arnav, Anav, Rawaya, Aaradhya, Prakriti, Satvik, Hardik, Revansh, Aaradhya, Kavya, Nakshita, Mayank, Tanishka, Shreya, Ivan, Pranav, Atiksh, Reevansh, Ritika, Aarushi, Sanaya, Shivangi, Yuvan participated in the ceremony.