DAV Public Senior Sec School, Tiara

Teachers' Day was celebrated at the school with much fanfare. The enthusiasm of students was clearly visible. They expressed respect and honour by presenting greeting cards to their teachers. On this occasion, the students of Class XII played the role of teachers very well. At last, Principal of the school Shekhar Modgil congratulated all teachers and threw light on the life and ideals of S Radhakrishnan.
