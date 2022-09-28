DAV Public Sr Sec School, Mohali

The school organised a special training session for teachers where resource person Sangeeta Jain, Joint Secretary and Vice-Principal of the Society of Rehabilitation of Mentally Challenged, Sector-36 C, Chandigarh, talked about how to help special children and give them happy, memorable and valuable school life. The teachers had interaction with the resource person, who resolved all the issues and queries related to the needs of special children in the classroom. Dr Rosy Sharma thanked the resource person.
