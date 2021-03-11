DAV Public Sr Sec School, Parwanoo, organised a pool party for students of classes III and IV at Amravati enclave pool. The tiny tots turned up in colourful swim suits and had fun playing in water. There were some who were a little scared to step in and were helped by the teachers in overcoming their fear. Students also got refreshing eatables and drinks to make the most of their time in the pool.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Temperature will come down on June 11-12, but a major relief...
Presidential poll to take place on July 18
Counting will take place on July 21
Mumbai court refuses one-day bail to Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh to vote in Rajya Sabha polls
Maharashtra leaders Deshmukh and Malik are currently lodged ...
Delhi Police register FIR against various people over social media hate messages
Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti among...
100 cops at Homeland Society in Mohali, search 20-25 flats; 2 other societies on Landran Road also raided
20 persons detained, 18 grams of opium recovered, seven weap...