DAV, Rajpura

Teachers’ Day was celebrated in the school. A bhajan and discourse ceremony was organised. The programme started with paying homage to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and lighting the lamp. Gayatri Mantra was recited. School students presented a welcome song for chief guest manager Dr S Maria and Kavita Maria and special guests. A felicitation ceremony was held for the chief guest and special guests. Bhajans were presented by students of the school. Sermons were delivered by Acharya Sanjay Yagnik of the Arya Samaj. All teachers were honoured with gifts by Manager Dr S Maria and Principal Alpana Pathak. At the end of the programme, ‘prasad’ was distributed to everyone.
