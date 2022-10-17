DAV Saraswati Nagar and Shoghi kids shine at zonal level sports meet

The national zonal level sports competitions continued on second day at D.A.V. Public School Duttnagar in which the winners of kho-kho and kabaddi were declared. The kabaddi players (Girls) of DAV, Saraswati Nagar defeated the opposing team by displaying excellent playing skills. In kho-kho match (Boys) DAV, Shoghi, players registered their victory. Both the matches were exciting and the players captivated the spectators by showing their stamina and sportsmanship.