DAV, Saraswati Nagar & Shoghi

DAVS JVN National zonal level sports competitions continued on the second day at DAV Public School, Duttnagar, in which the winners of Kho-Kho and Kabaddi were declared. The kabaddi players (girls) of Saraswati Nagar defeated the opposing team by displaying excellent playing skills. In the kho-kho match, (Boys) DAV, Shoghi, players registered their victory. Both the matches were exciting and the players captivated the spectators by showing their stamina and sportsmanship.