DAV, Saraswati Nagar & Shoghi

DAVS JVN National zonal level sports competitions continued on the second day at DAV Public School, Duttnagar, in which the winners of Kho-Kho and Kabaddi were declared. The kabaddi players (girls) of Saraswati Nagar defeated the opposing team by displaying excellent playing skills. In the kho-kho match, (Boys) DAV, Shoghi, players registered their victory. Both the matches were exciting and the players captivated the spectators by showing their stamina and sportsmanship.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arrested Chinese woman, living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy: Police
The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of ...