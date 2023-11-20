DAV School Alampur

Diwali was celebrated by students of the school. Students of Class X to XII presented various episodes of Ramayana through acting. A rangoli competition, sports competition, quiz competition and art exhibition were organised among the four houses of the school. Students participated enthusiastically in card making, poster making, lamp and candle decoration competitions. Giving the message of victory of good over evil, children made various types of attractive posters and cards in the classroom. A rally was organised by the NSS, NCC and Scout and Guides collaboratively in order to sensitise the society to the evils of drugs. School Principal Bikram Singh said such gatherings give students an opportunity to showcase their art, so that the hidden talent within them could be revealed.

