DAV School, Alampur, celebrates International Yoga Day

The school celebrated the 10th International Yoga Day under the theme “Yoga for Self and Society”, aimed at promoting the holistic benefits of yoga worldwide. The event commenced with a warm welcome by Principal Bikram Singh, who introduced the significance of Yoga Day. Special guests Ashish Sharma, Art of Living master trainer from Bengaluru, and Rajesh Kumar, state head, were honoured for their distinguished presence and expertise in yoga. Students were engaged in various yoga sessions, demonstrating both seating and standing asanas, with explanations on their physical and mental health benefits. Alongside these sessions, engaging activities, such as declamation contests, painting competitions, slogan and essay writing, and a quiz on yoga were organised, fostering a deeper understanding of yoga’s role in personal and societal well-being. Principal Bikram Singh concluded the event with an inspiring speech, urging students to integrate yoga into their daily lives for improved health and concentration. The entire school community, including faculty and staff, embraced the importance of yoga in maintaining harmony between the body and mind.

