DAV School, Alampur students excel in Science Congress

Students of the school bagged positions in the 31st Children Science Congress held at GSSS, Balakrupi, for subdivision level. Out of 13 students from DAV, Alampur, 10 students bagged the first position, one student got the second position and two students got the third position. In Science Quiz in the junior category, Gauri Thakur and Antriksh from Class VIII got the third position. In the secondary category, Astitva and Aditya from Class X bagged the first position. In the senior secondary category, Vasu of Class XI and Kashish of Class XII bagged the first position. In the science activity corner in the junior category, Akshita of Class VIII bagged the first position, whereas in the secondary category, Divyanshu Bhatti of Class X got the first position. In the senior secondary category, Saksham Jaggi of Class XI (Non-Medical) got the first position. In Mathematical Olympiad in the junior category, Mitul of Class VIII got the first position. In the secondary category, Abhinav Jain of Class X got the first position. In the senior secondary category, Nitya Ranaut of Class XII (Non-Medical) got the first position. Eleven students have been selected for the district-level competitions.

