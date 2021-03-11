DAV School, Ambala Cantt

The school acknowledges the importance of the activities that reduce stress in the life of the children and to teach young students to live a happy life. Laughter is the best medicine to beat stress and it boosts one’s mood and diminishes pain. In this context students of the junior wing celebrated the World Laughter Day by performing laughter yoga exercise. This session was conducted class-wise. Principal of the school Sheetal Sharma explained the key benefits of laughter to students. She also promised to organise more such activities in future.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade
Risk appetite weakened amid mounting concerns about inflatio...
IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this
Had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at...
2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali
The Haryana Roadways driver drove rashly despite being warne...
Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest
Police personnel deployed to provide security to SDMC offici...