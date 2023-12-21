DAV School, Bankhandi

DAV National Sports Cluster 6 Games, organised by DAV CMC, were held at DAV Rehan, DAV Patta Jatiyan and DAV Nagrota Suriyan. Students participated in various sports competitions and brought laurels to the school by performing well. In yoga, girls secured the first position in the U-14 category, while the boys stood second. Girls came second in chess, volleyball and badminton U-17 category. Principal Subhash Sharma congratulated the children on this great achievement.

