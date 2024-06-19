DAV School, Bharoli Nadaun

The school organised an inter-house group dance competition for students of classes VI to VIII. All participants gave wonderful performances and enthralled the audience. Patel House team won the competition. The Nehru House team was at the second position. Principal of the school Surjeet Kumar Rana felicitated the winners and motivated the students to display their talent and skills in various fields.
