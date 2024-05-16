DAV School, Jind, celebrates Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day was celebrated in the school. Small children of Nursery to UKG were invited along with their parents at the school. Mothers charmed everyone by showing their dancing skills. Sunita, Anju and Renu Kumari got the top position in Haryanvi dance. Pooja Sharma and Deepika got the top position in lullaby singing competition. Bimla Devi and Ramanpreet got the top position in Punjabi dance. Priya, Mayuri Bansal and Pooja Bhardwaj got the top position in Bollywood dance. Everyone praised the programme a lot. To celebrate Red Colour Identity Day, children brought different types of red-coloured objects and creations. An exhibition of these was organised.
