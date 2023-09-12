DAV School, Nagrota Suriyan, celebrates Teachers’ Day

Teachers’ Day was celebrated at the school. All students participated in the programme in school uniform. The programme was organised in the school auditorium. Students presented various colourful and cultural activities, like dance, song, poetry recitation, drama and qawwali for the teachers. Principal Shekhar Modgil gave a short speech on Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and explained the importance of the day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin
It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...
Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft
Delegation's earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesd...
Haryana man dies by suicide; live streams it on Instagram
It is being said that he had come to the guest house with a ...