DAV School, New Shimla

The school proudly announces the exceptional performance of its students in the recently declared CBSE board results for Class XII. With an illustrious 100% pass rate in the Class XII board examination, students of the school have once again showcased their academic brilliance. Notable achievements include Devika Kainthla securing the top position in the humanities stream with an impressive 98.2%, Aakarshita Alok Sood excelling in the science stream with a remarkable 98%, and Vedish Chauhan leading the commerce stream with an outstanding 94.6%. Moreover, a total of 49 students have scored 90% and above, while 126 students have achieved 80% and above. These exceptional results are a testament to the relentless dedication and hard work of both students and faculty members alike.

#CBSE #Shimla