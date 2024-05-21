DAV School, New Shimla

The school proudly announces the exceptional performance of its students in the recently declared CBSE board results for Class XII. With an illustrious 100% pass rate in the Class XII board examination, students of the school have once again showcased their academic brilliance. Notable achievements include Devika Kainthla securing the top position in the humanities stream with an impressive 98.2%, Aakarshita Alok Sood excelling in the science stream with a remarkable 98%, and Vedish Chauhan leading the commerce stream with an outstanding 94.6%. Moreover, a total of 49 students have scored 90% and above, while 126 students have achieved 80% and above. These exceptional results are a testament to the relentless dedication and hard work of both students and faculty members alike.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pune teen driver's father detained after Porsche crash killed 2 IT professionals on bike
The probe in these cases has been transferred to the crime b...
CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IT professionals on bike
17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...
Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
The Punjab and Haryana government have also announced advanc...
Manish Tewari hits back at Yogi’s ‘udan khatola’ jibe, says what about BJP's Kirron Kher, Sanjay Tandon
Tewari says the real ‘udan khatola’ is Kirron Kher, who was ...