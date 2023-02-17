DAV School, Parwanoo

The school celebrated its annual sports day for Nursery to Class IV. On this day , the atmosphere of the school took a festive look. The event started with "DAV gaan" and release of balloons in the air by Principal Harneet Singh. Several sports activities were organised such as balloon bursting race, hunny bunny race, one-legged race, etc. The winners were awarded with medals and certificates. Refreshments were given to the students and guardians. The Principal appreciated the efforts of the students.