DAV School, Ropar, celebrates Gurpurb

The school celebrated Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev. A poetry recitation and declamation competition were conducted. About 50 students from Class VI to X participated. Babneet Kaur (Class VI) and Amtul Kafiya (Class VI) won the first position, Altamas (Class VII) second and Gunveer Singh (Class VII) third position. Principal Sangeeta Rani awarded certificated to all students who participated in the competition and also encouraged the students to follow the teachings and life of Guru Nanak Dev. All the school staff participated in the celbration.
