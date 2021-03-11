DAV School, Sec-8, Panchkula

Mothers of Kindergarteners, accompanied their children to school to take part in a number of fun-filled activities on the occasion og Mother’s Day. Moms and the little ones could be seen participating in ball games and skipping. Some showed their creative ideas by making dresses from the newspapers provided. The primary section students put up an excellent display of greeting cards, sketches and gift items made for mothers.
