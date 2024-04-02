DAV Senior Public School, Surajpur, organises orientation programme for students’ parents

An orientation programme was organised at the school for guiding parents of the students of Nursery, LKG, UKG, Class I and II. In the programme, which started with lighting of lamps and DAV song, the class teachers not only informed the parents about the academic curriculum but also told them in detail about the various cultural activities going on in the school. The class teachers also gave the presentation of the subject matter, various methods adopted to increase physical and mental concentration, and teaching method adopted by the teachers under art and music. Gaurika, a student of UKG, told a Hindi story. Telling English stories, expressions of speaking, understanding various shapes in an easy way were also successfully made a part of the programme. Little students of different classes gave the message of girl education, not to use mobile phone more than necessary, not to cut trees and to conserve water through their short plays. In her good wishes message to the students and parents under the orientation programme, Principal Dr Mamta Goel said by participating in educational and cultural events, students not only gain self-confidence but also develop better relations with their family and school. She boosted the morale of the parents and students by giving them her blessings.

