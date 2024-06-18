DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Manai

The school organised its investiture ceremony. It is not just about providing titles, but about conferring responsibilities on the students. The selected students were honoured with titles of head boy, head girl, house captains, sports captain, culture captain, Prehari Club captain and Eco Club captain. Principal Dinesh Kaushal was the chief guest. Aditya Sharma and Vanya were made captain and vice-captain, respectively, of S Ramanujan House. Divyansh and Rohit Sandhu were made captain and vice-captain, respectively, of CV Raman House. Nikhil and Ankit were made captain and vice-captain, respectively, of Bhaskar House. Saurav and Anamika were made captain and vice-captain, respectively, of Aryabhatt House. Mridul Kumar and Simran were given the titles of head boy and head girl, respectively. Anshulesh Walia and Nidhi Dogra were awarded the titles of deputy head boy and head girl, respectively. Akhilesh and Harshika were made captain and vice-captain, respectively, of the Eco Club. Ashish Kumar and Bhavika were made captain and vice-captain, respectively, of sports. Piyush and Nandini were appointed as captain and vice-captain, respectively, of cultural activity.

