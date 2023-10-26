DAV Senior Secondary School, Manai

The District School Sports Association District-Level Under-12 Competitions were held at Kangra. Students of the school bagged the runner-up trophy in kho-kho. Prince (Class V) got gold medal in 1500 m race. In high jump, Vivek (Class V) clinched silver medal. In 1,500 m race, Krishav (Class V) won silver medal. Chairperson P Sofat, ARO Bikram Singh, Manager Dr Rashmi Jamwal and Principal Dinesh Kaushal congratulated sports teachers Atter and Manjeet and the players on their achievements. Principal Dinesh Kaushal encouraged the students and appreciated the efforts of their parents.

#Kangra