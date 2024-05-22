DAV SJVN, Duttnagar

The school celebrated 100 per cent result of students in Class XII and X in the CBSE board examinations. As many as 75 students had appeared in the Class XII CBSE board exams. The achievers of the school are : Jatin Kanwar (97.25%), Bhuvnesh Thakur (94.8%), and Yashika Kaith 94%. In Class X, 125 students had taken the exams and all of them passed with flying colours. Top position holders are: Mannat Dhiman (97.4%), Swasti Sharma (97.2%) and Titiksha Singla (94.4%). Principal Dr Mukta Chauhan congratulated all students for their remarkable performance.
