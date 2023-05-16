DAV SJVN Public School, Duttnagar

An investiture ceremony was conducted at the school. NCC cadets gave guard of honour to the chief guest, Shivani Mahela, SDPO, Rampur. A Saraswati Vandana was sung by students which filled the whole atmosphere with peace. The chief guest felicitated all representatives of the student council with badges. The house captains and vice captains were adorned with sashes and badges. Bhuvanesh Thakur and Navya Chauhan were chosen Head Boy and Head Girl, respectively. The Principal proposed the vote of thanks.