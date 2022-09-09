DAV Sr Public School, Surajpur

A fun-filled programme was organised for teachers of the school on Teacher’s Day. Principal Dr Mamta Goel was given a floral welcome. Speaking on the occasion she said that teachers were the pillars of society as they play a major role in shaping a child's future. After the lamp-lighting ceremony, games like tambola, antakshari were played. Prizes on file-decoration competition were distributed to the winners.
